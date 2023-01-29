New high-tech yarn can be twisted and untwisted to generate electricity

Twisted and untwisted

These previous versions of twistrons were highly elastic and could generate electricity by being repeatedly stretched and released or twisted and untwisted.

However, in the new study, the research team did not twist the fibers to the point of coiling, focusing instead on intertwining three individual strands of spun carbon nanotube fibers to make a single yarn.

"Plied yarns used in textiles typically are made with individual strands that are twisted in one direction and then are plied together in the opposite direction to make the final yarn," said Dr. Ray Baughman, director of the Alan G. MacDiarmid NanoTech Institute at UT Dallas and the corresponding author of the study.

"This heterochiral construction provides stability against untwisting."

"In contrast, our highest-performance carbon-nanotube-plied twistrons have the same-handedness of twist and plying -- they are homochiral rather than heterochiral," said Baughman, the Robert A. Welch Distinguished Chair in Chemistry in the School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.

An illustration of Twistrons. University of Texas at Dallas

The researchers then tested the new yarns through experiments and found that they demonstrated an energy conversion efficiency of 17.4 percent for tensile (stretching) energy harvesting and 22.4 percent for torsional (twisting) energy harvesting. This was significantly more than older models (7.6 percent).

"These twistrons have a higher power output per harvester weight over a wide frequency range -- between 2 Hz and 120 Hz -- than previously reported for any non-twistron, material-based mechanical energy harvester," Baughman said.