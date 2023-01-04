MIT's new in-space manufacturing method requires only a silicone skin and resin

Moreover, both the skin and the resin are commercially available, off-the-shelf products, meaning this particular style of space manufacturing could go mainstream.

A new in-space manufacturing method

Scientists from MIT are testing a new method aboard the International Space Station (ISS). To do so, they are utilizing a metal box that is roughly the size of a desktop PC tower. On the interior, a nozzle injects resin into the silicone skins, which are built in the shape of the required part.

The resin is sensitive to ultraviolet light, so the final step is for a flash of UV light to stiffen the resin, setting the entire part into a solid structure. Once set, scientists can remove the silicone skin, leaving only the finished part inside.

The metal box used for the process was launched to the ISS on November 23. It is scheduled to spend 45 days aboard the orbital station before being sent back to Earth. The plan is for the box to return manufactured parts back to Earth for MIT researchers to analyze. If they are happy with the results, they will likely run a follow-up experiment aboard the ISS, during which they'll build more complex parts. Finally, they wish to experiment by manufacturing parts in open space outside the ISS.