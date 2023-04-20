New invention of "counterportation" brings closer first-ever wormholes

Wormholes have been a mainstay of science fiction, a passage through space-time that promises almost instant travel between far-flung regions of space. You’d start in one area of space, then take your spacecraft through the wormhole, and suddenly you’re somewhere else entirely. It’s an amazing promise of fast travel to regions of the spacetime continuum that might otherwise take lifetimes to reach. In theory, they would allow us to take shortcuts to colonizing the cosmos, transforming humanity, and delving into the untold mysteries of the universe.

But how real are wormholes? Can anyone take a step out of the pages of science fiction and move from the theoretical to actually generate one? A recent invention by a University of Bristol physicist that he called “counterportation” provides a blueprint for creating a first-ever wormhole in a lab.

The history of wormholes

Wormholes were first conceived as an alternative solution to Einstein's theory of general relativity equations in 1916 by the Austrian physicist Ludwig Flamm. They were then elaborated upon in 1935 by Albert Einstein himself, working with the physicist Nathan Rosen. They proposed the theoretical existence of bridges connecting two different points in spacetime, which became known as “Einstein-Rosen bridges” or wormholes.

The new idea

The new idea comes from Hatim Salih, Honorary Research Fellow at the University of Bristol’s Quantum Engineering Technology (QET) Labs and co-founder of the start-up DotQuantum. In his paper, published in Quantum Science and Technology, Salih proposes that by using quantum computing and employing the basic laws of physics, a qubit (quantum bit) can be recreated at a different location in space without any particles being exchanged.

What’s different about Hakim’s approach, explained in his blog post about the invention, is that to achieve communication, it doesn’t have to rely on carriers of information that can be detected, which has been a working assumption among scientists. As Salih writes, an example of that would be “a stream of photons crossing an optical fiber, or through the air, allowing you to read this text.” Overturning this assumption has “implications touching on the nature of reality itself.”