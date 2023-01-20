A new Israeli military drone actually looks like a tiny X-Wing

What's more, it even resembles a tiny X-wing. What's not to like?

A press release says that Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) will make "ROC-X" prototypes of "Point Blank" and ship them to the U.S. ROC-X will be DOD-compliant. IAI got the contract from the Pentagon's Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate (IWTSD), which looks into new ways of helping special operations forces do their jobs.

With the contract announcement, IAI showed Point Blank, an "electro-optically guided missile that can be carried in a soldier's backpack." This missile can be recovered and used again. More than a missile, the Point Blank system looks more like a loitering bomb or "kamikaze" drone.

“Point Blank joins Israel Aerospace Industries’ family of missiles to provide ground-based tactical forces with more precise capabilities to undertake offensive operations, especially against short-lived targets,” Guy Bar-Lev, executive vice president for IAI’s Systems, Missiles, and Space Group, was quoted as saying in the press release.

“We wish to thank the IWTSD for its support and cooperation in the field of precision munitions, confirming, yet again, the importance of tactical missiles to the modern army," he added.

The hand-launched Point Blank is small enough for one soldier to operate. IAI claims the munition is 15 pounds (6.8 kg) and 3 feet (0.91 meters) long. It can fly over 1,500 feet (457 meters) for 18 minutes and achieve 178 mph (286 kph). Point Blank will also be VTOL-capable.

IAI believes Point Blank, like loitering bombs, will hover above a target while the operator chooses how to engage. Point Blank will also have an "abort option" for autonomous return and landing, allowing the user to launch and land the drone in the same hand.