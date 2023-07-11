New ‘light-structure’ technique could solve some of quantum computing’s biggest challenges

A Ph.D. candidate at has developed an innovative technique for creating the elementary building blocks of a future quantum computer or internet in a more controlled manner, opening up a potential solution to many of the challenges along the road to this long-sought technology.

Petr Steindl’s doctoral thesis, which he defended last week as the final step in his Ph.D. program at Leiden University in Germany, explores a new technique for generating photons using quantum dots and microcavities.

“Simply speaking, a quantum dot is a little island of semiconducting material,” Steindl said in a Leiden University statement. “Because it is only a few nanometers in size it feels quantum effects, just like an atom.”