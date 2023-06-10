New machine-learning model can detect dementia in speech

Scientists have conceived of a machine-learning model capable of detecting speech patterns that are linked to a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia. The new tool will be used for early evaluation of the conditions.

This is according to a report by Global News published on Saturday..

“We’re interested in looking at speech in particular as a window into the human mind, so to speak,” said Zehra Shah, a University of Alberta graduate student and lead researcher involved in the new project.

“The idea here is we want to look at speech as a potential biomarker in order to be able to identify patterns that might help us diagnose and monitor psychiatric disorders such as Alzheimer’s dementia.”