New material captures CO2 from air and stores in ocean as baking soda

However, Lehigh University, Pennsylvania researchers have identified a material that could be a game-changer in the direct air capture (DAC) industry.

Arup SenGupta at Lehigh University and his colleagues developed a new absorbent material called a sorbent that can pull more CO2 from the air than existing materials. According to the researchers, modifying amine solvents with a copper solution increased the carbon capture potential of DAC by two to three times.

"Amine means they have nitrogen atoms," Sengupta told Gizmodo. "Nitrogen and copper, they love each other."

The new material could prove DAC as an affordable and effective technology to mitigate climate change.

"This material can be produced at very high capacity very rapidly," SenGupta told NewScientist. "That definitely should improve the cost-effectiveness of the process."

Dawid Hanak at Cranfield University in the UK said the research could "substantially reduce the cost of DAC".

The proposal is "elegant and clever chemistry"

Now comes the exciting part. This captured CO2 can be converted into sodium bicarbonate, or baking soda, thanks to seawater. The team said this will then be stored in the ocean, as it is an "infinite sink" for captured carbon.