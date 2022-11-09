A new method that incorporates AI is used to design power electronic converters

The voltage is the difference between two points of an electric field or current, while the current is the rate of flow of the electrons. In other words, the voltage causes the current. Currently, power converters are used in devices such as mobile phones, televisions and computers.

The study was published in the journal IEEE Transactions on Power Electronics.

AC and DC currents

Alternating currents (AC) are electric currents that can reverse magnitude and direction within intervals of time, while direct currents (DC) can only flow in one direction. Often, both are used in power supplies and can flow through various conductors and semiconductors. However, AC currents are better at building electric generators and motors due to its efficiency and easier ability to change voltage, when compared to DC currents.

Current methods used to create converters

There are present techniques used to create power converters. These methods rely largely on mathematical models, which can be both costly and timely. The current method requires complex numerical calculations that takes up computational time and requires a complicated design process. A well-made converter needs to be lightweight, highly efficient, and have both a low expense and low failure rate.