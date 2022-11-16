A potential solar cell material is discovered using a new type of microscope

The results were published in the journal ACS Photonics.

The power of terahertz

A scientist from Ames Lab, Richard Kim, described the two characteristics that set the new scanning probe microscope apart.

The microscope first gathers information on materials using electromagnetic frequencies in the terahertz region. This frequency range, which is between infrared and microwave frequencies, is significantly below the visible light spectrum.

Second, a pointed metallic tip that receives the terahertz light boosts the microscope's abilities to observe objects at nanoscale length scales.

“Normally, if you have a light wave, you cannot see things smaller than the wavelength of the light you're using. And for this terahertz light, the wavelength is about a millimeter, so it’s quite large,” explained Kim.

“But here we used this sharp metallic tip with an apex that is sharpened to a 20-nanometer radius curvature, and this acts as our antenna to see things smaller than the wavelength that we were using.”

Terahertz waves lie at the far end of the infrared band, just before the start of the microwave band. Wikipedia

Perovskites are a unique class of semiconductors that, when exposed to visible light, carries an electric charge. The biggest difficulty with employing MAPbI3 in solar cells is how quickly it deteriorates when exposed to heat and moisture.

The team used their microscope to study MAPbI3, which has lately caught the attention of researchers as a potential replacement for silicon in solar cells.