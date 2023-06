Scientists worldwide have achieved a significant milestone in producing clean energy by inventing a novel nanomaterial that can extract hydrogen from fresh or salt water using solar energy.

This innovative methodology, inspired by photosynthesizing bacteria, has immense potential to transform hydrogen production into a non-polluting fuel and a promising energy-storage medium.

The study, published in the journal Nature Catalysis, explains how researchers replicated the distinctive structure of bacteria, which functions as a light sensor, to develop a nanomaterial. This nanomaterial forms the foundation of an artificial system that can utilize light energy for photocatalysis, a chemical reaction that results in the creation of hydrogen and other materials. Using light; the researchers were able to convert water into hydrogen for use in fuel cells and other industrial purposes.