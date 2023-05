Nuclear waste is a major threat posed by the nuclear industry. The radioactive elements present in the waste could endanger humans, animals, and the environment. Therefore, safe removal strategies are the need of the hour for the proper management of nuclear waste.

Sludge is produced as a byproduct of wastewater treatment processes in various industries, including nuclear. Sludge contains hazardous substances such as metals, radioactive elements, and deadly pathogens that need proper management.

Experts in the United Kingdom have demonstrated a new strategy for safely removing sludge from nuclear fuel ponds. The first trials were successfully conducted at one of the UK's largest wet test facilities. The method was tested at an indoor site operated by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) as part of an initiative led by the Decommissioning Alliance (TDA).