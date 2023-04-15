This new OLED display can be wrapped around your wrist

“This is the class of material you need to finally be able to develop truly flexible screens,” added de Pablo. “This work is really foundational and I expect it to allow many technologies that we haven’t even thought of yet.”

Today’s OLED displays are great for showcasing screens but don’t offer much leeway in terms of flexibility.

“The materials currently used in these state-of-the-art OLED displays are very brittle; they don’t have any stretchability,” said Wang. “Our goal was to create something that maintained the electroluminescence of OLED but with stretchable polymers.”

And so they did!

“We have been able to develop atomic models of the new polymers of interest and, with these models, we simulated what happens to these molecules when you pull on them and try to bend them,” explained de Pablo.

“Now that we understand these properties at a molecular level, we have a framework to engineer new materials where flexibility and luminescence are optimized.”

Now the researchers have even more ambitious goals for their work.

“My overall dream is to make all the essential components for a full system of wearable electronics, from sensing to processing to displaying information,” Wang explained. “Having this stretchable light-emitting material is another step toward that dream.”

The team also has plans to add additional colors into the fluorescence of the flexible displays improving their efficiency and performance.

“The goal is to eventually get to the same level of performance that existing commercial technologies have,” concluded Wang in the statement.