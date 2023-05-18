New origami heat shield will enable the reuse of spacecraft in future

New origami heat shield will enable the reuse of spacecraft in futureA new origami-inspired heat shield is expected to be tested in a real-world setup later this year.Mrigakshi Dixit| May 18, 2023 08:06 AM ESTCreated: May 18, 2023 08:06 AM ESTinnovationIllustration of heat shield.ESA/Space Forge Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Origami has been transforming space engineering. It is an ancient Japanese paper folding art that transforms the material without changing its weight. For example, the mirrors of the James Webb Space Telescope are so large that they had to be folded in an origami style to fit inside the rocket for launch.Now, a new origami-inspired heat shield is set to enter the space world later this year. It will be tested soon with a spacecraft, where the shield will unfurl like a shuttlecock to protect it during the atmospheric reentry. “As a spacecraft commences its return to Earth and encounters the atmosphere, its orbital velocity gets converted into such high heat fluxes that an unprotected spacecraft will simply burn up. Which is where heat shields come in,” explained the official statement. See Also The heat shield has been named Pridwen after King Arthur's iconic shield. It is being developed by the Cardiff-based start-up Space Forge and funded by the European Space Agency (ESA). A novel origami-based heat shield will undergo an actual atmospheric reentry from space. Named Pridwen, after the legendary shield of King Arthur, @Space_Forge's reusable, shuttlecock-style, design will spring out as a spacecraft reenters https://t.co/y8Cg9E03rb pic.twitter.com/K2gRxvwYda— ESA Technology (@ESA_Tech) May 17, 2023Most of today's spacecraft heat shields rely on ablation mechanisms, which remove unwanted heat by burning the shield's pieces. This prevents the satellites from being reused. The newly constructed heat shield has been designed to radiate heat rather than completely burn off during reentry. Its large size is intended to reflect the intense heat of atmospheric reentry effectively. According to ESA, it is covered with high-temperature alloy fabric, spreading heat flux across it. Most Popular Furthermore, the shuttlecock-style shield will enable the spacecraft to soft land, which could be caught on the net, obviating the need for a parachute. The spacecraft and heatshield can thus be reused again as per the need.Space Forge also aims to use this technology for in-orbit manufacturing in the future. “The company has developed Pridwen as part of a larger vision of in-orbit manufacturing of high-value goods such as pharmaceuticals, superconductors, and superalloys, to be returned to Earth on a routine basis,” noted the release. The developers have already begun testing the heat shield with multiple drop tests from an altitude of more than 10 miles (17 km). The first Pridwen heat shield will fly aboard the company's inaugural ForgeStar-1A mission after undergoing numerous tests. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Cosmic rays reveal presence of 2,500-year-old hidden underground Greek settlementThe great planet debate: Pluto's redefinition is still controversial 15 years laterBreathing new life into obsolete tech: Dalibor Farny makes Nixie tubes from scratchThe “last Neanderthal technology” shows the species was in trouble before modern humans got to EuropeChinese rocket scientists conducted frame-by-frame analysis of Starship launchGroundbreaking study reveals strong and changeable magnetic field surrounding repeating fast radio burstDo animals go through break-ups? What the science revealsRussia confirms rare nuclear supplies shipment to China, US alarmedChina flexes military muscle, drills 'carrier killer' missiles near US naval baseDams could sustainably feed 1.15 billion people, but as a last resort More Stories scienceScientists have a radical idea to power Mars colonies - wind turbinesPaul Ratner| 1/26/2023cultureA professor uses geometry to solve the toughest logistical problemsDeena Theresa| 9/1/2022scienceThe first mission to Mars: Can and should it happen by 2033?Matthew S. Williams| 4/21/2023