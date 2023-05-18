New origami heat shield will enable the reuse of spacecraft in future

Origami has been transforming space engineering. It is an ancient Japanese paper folding art that transforms the material without changing its weight. For example, the mirrors of the James Webb Space Telescope are so large that they had to be folded in an origami style to fit inside the rocket for launch.

Now, a new origami-inspired heat shield is set to enter the space world later this year. It will be tested soon with a spacecraft, where the shield will unfurl like a shuttlecock to protect it during the atmospheric reentry.

“As a spacecraft commences its return to Earth and encounters the atmosphere, its orbital velocity gets converted into such high heat fluxes that an unprotected spacecraft will simply burn up. Which is where heat shields come in,” explained the official statement.