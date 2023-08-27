New paint can heat and cool buildings reducing energy use

Stanford University scientists have conceived of a new kind of paint that can cool homes and other buildings in the summer and warm them up in the winter, resulting in reduced energy costs and less carbon emissions.

This is according to a statement by the institution published last week.

Trials of the invention found that the energy used for heating was reduced by about 36 percent and that of cooling by 21 percent. Furthermore, overall energy use of the buildings declined by 7.4 percent over the course of a year. This is especially useful as climate change causes extreme weather conditions.

A warming world

“Energy and emissions from heating are forecast to continue to fall due to energy efficiency gains, but air conditioning use is rising, especially in developing economies in a warming world,” said the study’s senior author, Yi Cui, professor of materials science and engineering, of energy science and engineering, and of photon science at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.