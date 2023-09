A Canadian company, SBQuantum, has teamed up with Spire Global to develop a new way of mapping the Earth’s magnetic field using diamonds. The team is one of the three finalists in the MagQuest Challenge, a global competition organized by the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

World Magnetic Model

The Earth’s magnetic field, also known as the World Magnetic Model (WMM), is essential for navigation and communication systems used by billions of people and devices every day. However, the WMM is constantly changing due to the movements of the Earth’s core and needs to be updated frequently to maintain its accuracy.