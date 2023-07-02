New reports reveal how Russia uses military dolphins

New reports reveal how Russia uses military dolphinsThe practice is becoming increasingly popular.Loukia Papadopoulos| Jul 02, 2023 09:06 AM ESTCreated: Jul 02, 2023 09:06 AM ESTinnovationA dolphin being trained.Pierre G. Georges/Wikimedia Commons Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Last April, we reported that back in 2016, Russia's military was looking for five bottlenose dolphins with good qualities to train them for military purposes.Following this, in 2017, Russia's state television revealed that the country was experimenting with beluga whales, seals, and bottlenose dolphins to guard the entrances to its naval bases.Now, a new report by Science Alert has highlighted exactly what the warring nation does with the animals.“The Russian military is reportedly recruiting bottlenose dolphins to defend the Sevastopol naval base in the Black Sea,” noted the article.Citing the UK Ministry of Defence, the authors noted that "trained marine mammals" are being kept in pens to deter divers from navigating in restricted areas. See Also Related Russia reportedly recruits trained dolphins to protect its navy in the Ukraine war US Navy’s camera-wielding dolphins reveal wild side of the sea-mammal North Korea May Be Training Dolphins for Its Navy UK intelligence data suggests those pens have almost doubled in numbers in recent weeks indicating that more dolphins are being recruited by Russian authorities. The mammals could be used to notify Russian forces of the presence of divers in the water and even tag the intruders so they're easier to spot.The benefits of the dolphins come from the fact that no one can outswim them, making them faster than even the best trained divers.Bottlenose dolphins can achieve impressive speeds of around 18 miles (29 kilometers) per hour in the water. In comparison even the best human swimmers can only reach 6 miles (10 kilometers) per hour.Science Alert even cited information supplied to Naval News that stated that there might be as many as seven dolphins in service around the Russian port at the moment and that the animals can also be transported to different bases in specially designed cradles meaning they may be operational in more than one location.It's currently believed that the Russian navy has been using marine animals for years as spy whales have been spotted in the past equipped with Russian equipment. These animals have been reported to be particularly friendly toward humans although the reason behind this might be to rid themselves of their harnesses.Of course, most of this information remains classified so it’s hard to tell exactly how many marine mammals Russian operatives have working for them. One thing is for sure: the practice is not reserved to Russia.The U.S. Navy also trains marine mammals both to find equipment lost at sea and to detect intruders entering restricted areas. Bottlenose dolphins are famous for their ability to detect mines better and faster than any machine out there and their finely-tuned sonars make them very useful in close-to-shore areas compared to mechanical systems that can be overwhelmed by the excessive noise generated by crashing waves and ship traffic. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Tiny but mighty: YouTuber turns wizard with PCB motors'Debris field' just discovered in search area for missing Titan SubWorld's fastest jetliner 'Overture' closer to reality thanks to its 'Symphony' enginesResearchers discover people are using the internet for sexMissing sub: 'Catastrophic implosion' killed all five on board the TitanReimagining the double-slit experiment: Time as a new dimension for the control of lightSelf-boosting vaccines: An MIT invention could solve one of healthcare's biggest problemsRescue expert confirms: Debris is missing sub's landing frame and fairingWhat ChatGPT-4 will mean for AITitanic director James Cameron knew about the sub's fate since Monday Job Board