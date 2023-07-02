New reports reveal how Russia uses military dolphins

Last April, we reported that back in 2016, Russia's military was looking for five bottlenose dolphins with good qualities to train them for military purposes.

Following this, in 2017, Russia's state television revealed that the country was experimenting with beluga whales, seals, and bottlenose dolphins to guard the entrances to its naval bases.

Now, a new report by Science Alert has highlighted exactly what the warring nation does with the animals.

“The Russian military is reportedly recruiting bottlenose dolphins to defend the Sevastopol naval base in the Black Sea,” noted the article.

Citing the UK Ministry of Defence, the authors noted that "trained marine mammals" are being kept in pens to deter divers from navigating in restricted areas.