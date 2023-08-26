New robot can predict power outages before they occur

A new grid analytics company in Canada’s Waterloo is aiming to predict power outages before they even occur by using robotics.

This is according to a report by CTV News published on Friday.

The first in the world

“Enerza is the first in the world to provide a conditional risk assessment tool to electrical utility providers through autonomous on-wire robotic monitoring,” states the firm’s website.

The company hopes that its robotic technology will make power grids safer and more reliable. This includes making work conditions on the lines less dangerous and more efficient.

“We’re trying to do something new that hasn’t been done before,” told CTV News Chief Technology Officer Anson Maitland. “By having a device like this you are removing workers from dangerous work environments.”