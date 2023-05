Chess fans online can celebrate as electronic gaming startup Particula releases GoChess, its most recent invention.

This new chess set bridges the gap between real-world and virtual games by enabling players to compete in online matches with robotically moving pieces.

GoChess is poised to revolutionize how chess is played by giving players of all skill levels an engaging and dynamic experience thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign that is currently underway.

A fusion of physical and virtual gameplay

GoChess initially gives the impression of being a conventional chess set. The magnetic chess pieces are smoothly moved across the board by a network of tiny wheeled robots that are hidden beneath the translucent surface.