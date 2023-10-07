New robotic finger mimics the real thing to grab better

New robotic finger mimics the real thing to grab betterThe invention is ideal for prosthetics.Loukia Papadopoulos| Oct 07, 2023 02:18 PM ESTCreated: Oct 07, 2023 02:18 PM ESTinnovationThe new robotic finger.MIT Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Scientists at MIT have invented a new kind of robotic finger that can grasp objects much like a human digit would. They key lies in a camera equipped with two mirrors down the length of the finger that allow it to visualize any object from top to bottom.They have called the new technology GelSight Svelte.Human finger-shaped“Because our new sensor is human finger-shaped, we can use it to do different types of grasps for different tasks, instead of using pinch grasps for everything. There’s only so much you can do with a parallel jaw gripper. Our sensor really opens up some new possibilities on different manipulation tasks we could do with robots,” said in a statement Alan (Jialiang) Zhao, a mechanical engineering graduate student and lead author of a paper on GelSight Svelte. See Also Zhao explained that he and his team had to try many techniques to get their finger sensor to operate at near human levels. These included trials with LED lights and other instruments used by the sensor to grasp an adequate sense of what each object it was holding looked and felt like."Making sure you have the correct curvature for the mirror to match what we have in simulation is pretty challenging,” Zhao explained, adding that the components for the finger all had their quirks which made it difficult to find the right parts for the finger. All in all, it took a lot of experimentation, trials and errors to produce the final result.Once they had come up with the ideal design, they combined three of their sensors into one hand and proceeded to test it with three different types of grasps: a pinch grasp, a lateral pinch grasp, and a power grasp.Monroe Kennedy III, assistant professor of mechanical engineering at Stanford University, who was not involved with this research, told MIT that optical-tactile finger sensors are extremely useful in today’s robotic landscape because of their ability to allow robots to use inexpensive cameras to collect high-resolution images of surface contact that can generate crucial data on the exact contact shape and the forces that need to be applied to properly grasp an abject. He added that the new invention makes the most of image differences and machine learning to empower a robotic device to reach out and grasp just like a human would.Improving the sense of touch"Improving a robot’s sense of touch to approach human ability is a necessity and perhaps the catalyst problem for developing robots capable of working on complex, dexterous tasks,” he added.The invention can also find applications in prosthetics. Today, modern prosthetic hands and fingers are being created using robotic fingers. These prosthetic devices are designed to give people who have lost their hands or fingers due to injury or amputation a natural range of motion and usefulness. The user's remaining limb muscles or brain-computer interfaces may be used to control them and their ability to effectively mimic real digits is crucial to their fruitful implementation. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Gboard CAPS: the cool new way to type without your fingersSpider inspires scientists to create water repellant marvelBacteria help create cheese-like products from yellow peasAre smart phones destroying our mental health?New developments in Alzheimer's treatmentsSaudi to trial first hydrogen train in the Middle EastCan AI accurately identify patients with respiratory symptoms?You can hear silence, claim researchers, settling an old debateBridging the gap between doctors and medical technologyTaiwan checks if firms broke rules by aiding Huawei Job Board