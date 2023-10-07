New robotic finger mimics the real thing to grab better

Scientists at MIT have invented a new kind of robotic finger that can grasp objects much like a human digit would. They key lies in a camera equipped with two mirrors down the length of the finger that allow it to visualize any object from top to bottom.

They have called the new technology GelSight Svelte.

Human finger-shaped

“Because our new sensor is human finger-shaped, we can use it to do different types of grasps for different tasks, instead of using pinch grasps for everything. There’s only so much you can do with a parallel jaw gripper. Our sensor really opens up some new possibilities on different manipulation tasks we could do with robots,” said in a statement Alan (Jialiang) Zhao, a mechanical engineering graduate student and lead author of a paper on GelSight Svelte.