Sea turtles are well-known for their ability to swim across ocean water and traverse easily through rough land terrains such as rocks and sand.

Inspired by this skill, engineers at the University of Notre Dame created a robotic sea turtle possessing their unique gait characteristics.

"The sea turtle's unique body shape, the morphology of their flippers, and their varied gait patterns make them very adaptable," said Yasemin Ozkan-Aydin, assistant professor of electrical engineering at the university, in an official release.

Ozkan-Aydin added: "Mimicking this adaptability is challenging because it requires an intricate understanding of how morphology, flexibility, and gait interact with the environment. Studying how sea turtles adapt their gaits to traverse complex and varied terrains can help us design more versatile robots."