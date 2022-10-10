New sensor technology and virtual reality are helping in unsupervised physical therapy

Why PTs are holistic

There has been growth in the number of sensor-based techniques, such as on-body sensors that track motion are providing autonomy and precision for some sufferers. The minimalist approach to watches and rings largely relies on motion data and therefore lacks the holistic picture of what a physical therapist (PT) pieces together. This includes muscle movement, but also engagement, and tension.

Introducing MuscleRehab

The gap in the muscle-motion treatment plans, or language a PT is trained to understand, has prompted the creation of a physical rehabilitation system, that is unsupervised. Called MuscleRehab, the researchers at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) along with Massachusetts general hospital (MGH) is designed to help patients seek relief without a PT present.

There are three instances of capture, motion tracking, to capture motion activity, and imaging technique called Electrical Impedance Tomography (EIT) that measures what muscles are doing, and a virtual reality (VR) headset and tracking suit. The VR and suit let the patient watch themselves perform alongside a physical therapist.

Accuracy of exercise increased

With those two conditions, the team was able to compare the accuracy of the exercise and had a professional therapist examine the results. The PT could then explain what muscle groups were supposed to be engaged during each exercise.

With the visualization of both muscle engagement and motion data during an unsupervised exercise routine, instead of just motion alone, the overall accuracy of the exercises improved by 15%.