In a major medical innovation, MIT researchers have developed "smart" sutures that can perform multiple tasks, including holding the tissue in place, detecting inflammation, and delivering drugs.

The catgut suture, which was first used by the ancient Romans thousands of years ago, inspired the development of this new surgical suture.

Catgut is a natural fiber derived from animal tissue that dissolves naturally in 90 days. The new suture follows in similar footsteps but with some modern medicinal twists.

The development of the new suture

Catgut sutures as the name may suggest are not obtained from cats but rather are made from the tissue of cows, sheep, or goats. These animal-derived sutures form strong knots that dissolve naturally after a certain amount of time.