New ‘SoftZoo’ allows engineers to test a variety of animal-inspired robots

A team of MIT researchers has developed a bio-inspired platform that enables engineers to study soft robot co-design called a “SoftZoo” due to the fact that it was inspired by animal-like robots.

This is according to a report by the institution published on Tuesday.

In the platform can be found 3D models of animals such as panda bears, fishes, sharks, and caterpillars.

“Our framework can help users find the best configuration for a robot’s shape, allowing them to design soft robotics algorithms that can do many different things,” saif MIT PhD student Tsun-Hsuan Wang, an affiliate of the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) who is a lead researcher on the project.