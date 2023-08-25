New solution for e-waste: repurpose devices into processors

In October of 2022, Interesting Engineering reported that the international waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) forum estimated that 5.3 billion mobile phones would go to landfills in 2022 alone. This is an incredible amount of waste that is often toxic.

Now, researchers from the University of California San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering are seeking to do something about it. PhD student and first author Jennifer Switzer, along with her coauthors Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) professors Ryan Kastner and Pat Pannuto and PhD student Gabriel Marcano have come up with an innovative method for tackling cell phone and other electronic waste.