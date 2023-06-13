New optical fiber cable transmits at the speed of 17 million internet connections

An international collaboration of researchers has achieved a new speed record after transferring 1.7 petabits of data over 41 miles (67 km) of standard optical fiber cable. That's the equivalent speed of 17 million broadband internet connections.

Optical fiber cables are a critical component of the modern world of the internet, where they connect data centers, satellite ground stations, mobile phone towers as well as continents to one another.

Each optical fiber cable is no thicker than a human hair (125 microns) yet is powerful enough to handle the world's internet traffic. Tech companies like Facebook even own their own undersea cable infrastructure to make global connections.