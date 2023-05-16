New startup to ship 500,000 free 4K TV sets with dedicated ad spaces

You may remember Ilya Pozin from when Viacom bought Pluto TV. It was a deal that made him a lot of money. Pozin has been working on another startup venture for two years called Telly, which comes out on Monday.

This is according to an article by Variety.

Telly will do something truly revolutionary. The company will ship out thousands of free 4K HDTVs of a retail value of $1,000 bundled with a free Chromecast with Google TV adapter.

The catch? The TVs will boast a 9-inch-high second screen featuring a dedicated space on the right-hand side that will continuously display advertising even when users aren’t watching TV.