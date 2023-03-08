New encryption method uses AI-generated content to hide info in plain sight

Steganography isn't a new idea, but existing steganographic techniques leave telltale artifacts in their information distribution that can be detected, cluing the observer into the fact that something is being hidden within the content.

With AI-generated content like images, though, the new algorithm uses a technique called minimum entropy coupling to maximize the overlap between the information distribution of the innocuous content and the content one wants to encode to make it so that there is no statistical difference between the two distributions.

Essentially, you can use the algorithm to AI-generate content that perfectly masks the information you are trying to hide, and given the rise of AI content online, such content — like DALL-E 2 imagery — wouldn't in itself be a cause for suspicion. The encoded information is easily accessible if you have the key or cipher for the information you are looking to extract from the image, however.

"The main contribution of the work is showing a deep connection between a problem called minimum entropy coupling and perfectly secure steganography," co-lead author Samuel Sokota, from Carnegie Mellon University's Machine Learning Department, said in a statement. "By leveraging this connection, we introduce a new family of steganography algorithms that have perfect security guarantees."

What's more, the new algorithm also shows up to 40% better efficiency when encoding information, so even if the heightened level of security isn't warranted, the algorithm might still prove useful for its data compression and storage benefits.