The search for green fuel has led us to hydrogen, a versatile clean-burning energy source. When utilized in fuel cells or burned, it produces only water vapor and heat as byproducts.

Beyond its eco-friendly character, hydrogen's abundance fuels dreams of transforming transportation, energizing industries, and revolutionizing power generation. Yet, its potential hinges on overcoming hurdles like sustainable production.

Hydrogen is most commonly produced by burning natural gas. However, this method is not very sustainable due to the carbon dioxide released during the process and the limited natural gas supply.

Scientists have been exploring photoelectrochemical (PEC) splitting of water to produce hydrogen. PEC has the potential to provide a sustainable and abundant source of hydrogen without relying on fossil fuels. However, challenges remain in optimizing PEC technologies for efficiency and scalability and developing cost-effective systems.