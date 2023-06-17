New study reveals AI could redefine social science research

In a new study, a team of researchers is highlighting how artificial intelligence (AI), particularly large language models (LLMs), could redefine social science research.

This is according to a report by Phys.org published on Friday.

“What we wanted to explore in this article is how social science research practices can be adapted, even reinvented, to harness the power of AI,” said Igor Grossmann, professor of psychology at Waterloo.

Leading researchers from the University of Waterloo, University of Toronto, Yale University and the University of Pennsylvania note in their novel study that large language models trained on vast amounts of text data are increasingly capable of simulating human-like responses and behaviors. This opens the doors to testing theories and hypotheses about human behavior at great scale and speed.