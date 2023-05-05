Trending
Respiratory syncytial virus vaccine
Mystery of Champagne bubbles
Gigantic ice deserts
James Webb Telescope
Europe to build Starlink alternative
Chinese military blimp

New US tech can successfully remove 100 tons of CO2 from the ocean a year

The system creates no by-products and doesn’t add anything to the ocean.
Loukia Papadopoulos
| May 05, 2023 08:49 AM EST
Created: May 05, 2023 08:49 AM EST
innovation
Captura's 100 ton per year Direct Ocean Capture pilot system in the lab at Pasadena .jpg
Captura's 100 ton per year Direct Ocean Capture pilot system in the lab at Pasadena.

Captura 

Carbon removal company Captura and AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles announced a partnership on Wednesday that will see a 35-acre blue economy campus house an ocean carbon removal system that can capture 100 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the ocean a year.

The new system is a 100x scale-up from the company's first pilot that has been operating at Newport Beach, California, since August 2022. So far, it has been successful at operating end-to-end in the company's lab in Pasadena, indicating it could be viable and efficient as an actual campus in the sea.

As part of the new agreement, Captura will also use AltaSea's campus as the site for technology testing, research, and analysis to validate, scale, and improve its Direct Ocean Capture (DOC) technology. 

"We're thrilled to be welcoming Captura and their innovative solution to the AltaSea community," said AltaSea President and CEO Terry Tamminen. 

"This is what AltaSea is all about – bringing together key players from across the blue economy to scale ground-breaking technologies, forge new partnerships, and convene important conversations on topics critical to the fight against climate change."

Using the ocean's natural capacity

Captura's novel technology makes the most of the ocean's natural capacity as a carbon sink to remove CO2 from the atmosphere. The process is not only powered by renewable energy it also uses proprietary electrodialysis technology to capture CO2 directly from seawater and transform it into a stream that can be permanently sequestered or utilized. Best of all, it creates no by-products and doesn't add anything to the ocean.

Most Popular

"Captura's technology is progressing rapidly through our piloting program towards large-scale commercial deployment," said in the statement Captura CEO Steve Oldham. 

"Now, our work with AltaSea means we can further accelerate our technology and monitor how our system interacts with the ocean, and we couldn't think of a better partner to help us take our progress to the next level. Alongside the support from SoCalGas, this really is a great example of California companies working together to take a leading role in the fight against climate change."

The firms will continue to evaluate the new system's outcomes, including the effects of DOC on the marine ecosystem and its potential for helping to mitigate ocean acidification.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/26/image/jpeg/M5xplrFDY26AV1LgwC8VvvkP6mDTQPP9P0v34rpN.jpg
Scientists discover killer protein which causes pancreatic cancer
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/12/16/image/jpeg/GF7kNYWE6bcTpucn7Zd6CBURrbr7dPJCFSgl7e9p.jpg
The battery tech that could get us to net zero – The Blueprint
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/01/04/image/jpeg/ZeGe8o7qS2ukWi4CgkNP0VwhqGY0H5qHAgAAlftx.jpg
From Gaza to NASA: Journey of an engineer who helped build Ingenuity Mars Helicopter
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/28/image/jpeg/H6IfDE3ZNk0N6vE6WExnccRIinQYXbiFlz04pbfp.jpg
Company is attempting to restart a shuttered US nuclear plant for the first time
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/25/image/jpeg/M9q3Z25Q6wdZVA5p6TyORnoM1UOtz7KtLtDuPO7j.jpg
Chinese researchers make a major breakthrough in 6G communication
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/25/image/jpeg/oHHKvhyFiktQnK7J5op5QL85nJCnYJo9D99ejjNK.jpg
Man makes headlines after winning the lottery with ChatGPT
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/02/16/image/jpeg/KKhXYAHRsBH95ctF7IJVI4BcZAbtN3hJtummxupf.jpg
Meteorologist uses Starlink RV to live stream tornadoes and save lives
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/12/02/image/jpeg/QJ4NsvQPmnpuFkFZNFoLS8OkRPSiTOJDk7CetaSp.jpg
Redesigned combustion engine could boost performance – The Blueprint
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/30/image/jpeg/VzYjAL3kyQLweG6rxuMkg40MTstQBMG1wtoxYVCZ.jpg
The world’s first electrical wooden transistor has finally been invented
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/09/11/image/jpeg/QNEqp40FEd59tVRRjrJUOKjEUDeDZN8M1MiIsKXu.jpg
Scientists discover a 100-year-old math error, changing how humans see color
More Stories
scienceTree roots caused mass extinctions of the past -- like humans today?
Paul Ratner| 12/8/2022
innovationLightSail 2 proved flight by light is possible, now passes the torch to NASA
Chris Young| 11/22/2022
scienceExploring emotions, the brain, and free will with Dr. Lisa Feldman Barrett
Eric James Beyer| 8/9/2022