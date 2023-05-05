New US tech can successfully remove 100 tons of CO2 from the ocean a year

New US tech can successfully remove 100 tons of CO2 from the ocean a yearThe system creates no by-products and doesn’t add anything to the ocean.Loukia Papadopoulos| May 05, 2023 08:49 AM ESTCreated: May 05, 2023 08:49 AM ESTinnovationCaptura's 100 ton per year Direct Ocean Capture pilot system in the lab at Pasadena.Captura Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Carbon removal company Captura and AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles announced a partnership on Wednesday that will see a 35-acre blue economy campus house an ocean carbon removal system that can capture 100 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the ocean a year.The new system is a 100x scale-up from the company's first pilot that has been operating at Newport Beach, California, since August 2022. So far, it has been successful at operating end-to-end in the company's lab in Pasadena, indicating it could be viable and efficient as an actual campus in the sea.As part of the new agreement, Captura will also use AltaSea's campus as the site for technology testing, research, and analysis to validate, scale, and improve its Direct Ocean Capture (DOC) technology. See Also "We're thrilled to be welcoming Captura and their innovative solution to the AltaSea community," said AltaSea President and CEO Terry Tamminen. "This is what AltaSea is all about – bringing together key players from across the blue economy to scale ground-breaking technologies, forge new partnerships, and convene important conversations on topics critical to the fight against climate change."Using the ocean's natural capacityCaptura's novel technology makes the most of the ocean's natural capacity as a carbon sink to remove CO2 from the atmosphere. The process is not only powered by renewable energy it also uses proprietary electrodialysis technology to capture CO2 directly from seawater and transform it into a stream that can be permanently sequestered or utilized. Best of all, it creates no by-products and doesn't add anything to the ocean. Most Popular "Captura's technology is progressing rapidly through our piloting program towards large-scale commercial deployment," said in the statement Captura CEO Steve Oldham. "Now, our work with AltaSea means we can further accelerate our technology and monitor how our system interacts with the ocean, and we couldn't think of a better partner to help us take our progress to the next level. Alongside the support from SoCalGas, this really is a great example of California companies working together to take a leading role in the fight against climate change."The firms will continue to evaluate the new system's outcomes, including the effects of DOC on the marine ecosystem and its potential for helping to mitigate ocean acidification.HomeInnovationSHOW COMMENT (1) For You Scientists discover killer protein which causes pancreatic cancerThe battery tech that could get us to net zero – The BlueprintFrom Gaza to NASA: Journey of an engineer who helped build Ingenuity Mars HelicopterCompany is attempting to restart a shuttered US nuclear plant for the first timeChinese researchers make a major breakthrough in 6G communicationMan makes headlines after winning the lottery with ChatGPTMeteorologist uses Starlink RV to live stream tornadoes and save livesRedesigned combustion engine could boost performance – The BlueprintThe world’s first electrical wooden transistor has finally been inventedScientists discover a 100-year-old math error, changing how humans see color More Stories scienceTree roots caused mass extinctions of the past -- like humans today?Paul Ratner| 12/8/2022innovationLightSail 2 proved flight by light is possible, now passes the torch to NASAChris Young| 11/22/2022scienceExploring emotions, the brain, and free will with Dr. Lisa Feldman BarrettEric James Beyer| 8/9/2022