New US tech can successfully remove 100 tons of CO2 from the ocean a year

Carbon removal company Captura and AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles announced a partnership on Wednesday that will see a 35-acre blue economy campus house an ocean carbon removal system that can capture 100 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the ocean a year.

The new system is a 100x scale-up from the company's first pilot that has been operating at Newport Beach, California, since August 2022. So far, it has been successful at operating end-to-end in the company's lab in Pasadena, indicating it could be viable and efficient as an actual campus in the sea.

As part of the new agreement, Captura will also use AltaSea's campus as the site for technology testing, research, and analysis to validate, scale, and improve its Direct Ocean Capture (DOC) technology.