A groundbreaking high-temperature superconducting tape has been devised that could prove revolutionary in our quest to develop sustainable nuclear fusion, reports IEEE Spectrum. Currently used in constructing a new tokamak reactor at a US Army Reserve base near Boston, the tape could be the secret to smaller, highly-efficient fusion reactor design.

A revolutionary material

The tape, developed by Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS), is the product of decades of research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). CFS's technology stands out due to its use of high-temperature superconducting tape. This tape is layered and stacked to form powerful electromagnets that can contain the plasma and prevent most charged particles from colliding with the tokamak's walls.