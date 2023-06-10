New tech can detect falls 32 days before they occur

A new technology by a project called Move More Live More can now detect signs of falls up to 32 days before they actually occur.

This is according to a report by the BBC News published on Saturday.

The project co-developed with Age NI aims to reduce falls in the over 65s.

Vicki Caddy from Age NI said: "At Age NI we really understand what an impact falls can have for older people and for those around them.”

"We also now know, though, that falls are not an inevitable part of growing older. This programme is all about helping older people to stay stronger for longer."