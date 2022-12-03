New shocking-tech could save 'millions of sharks destroyed every year'

The technology has already been tested on two longline vessels fishing for bluefin tuna off the south coast of France in July and August 2021,. The results were nothing short of impressive: blue shark accidental catches fell by 91.3 percent while those of stingrays fell by 71.3 percent, according to a peer-reviewed paper published last week in the journal Current Biology.

It is currently estimated that more than 100 million sharks are killed annually by commercial fisheries, an alarming number that could destabilize oceanic ecosystems.

"I see this as being potentially a game-changer," Rachel Graham, a marine scientist and a member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Shark Specialist Group, told Bloomberg. "The use of these instruments will be very helpful for companies to be able to label their tuna or their other target species as being 'shark safe,' like they do with dolphin-safe tuna."

Sharks are accidentally caught in fishing hooks Alexyz3d/iStock

Meanwhile, Robert Enever, head of science at Fishtek, the company behind SharkGuard, and a co-author of the paper, told Bloomberg that the new technology might be part of a company's future ESG plans.

These firms might declare, "'We're going to require that when we buy tuna, you don't kill sharks,'" Enever said. "You have this technology that can reduce the millions of sharks destroyed every year."

And SharkGuard is not the only product of its kind out there. Sara Mirabilio, a fisheries specialist at North Carolina Sea Grant, told Bloomberg she tried another prototype in 2021, resulting in the accidental catching of nine shark species falling more than 50 percent.