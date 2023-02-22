New anti-dust tech could solve lunar dust problem in spacecraft

What is anti-dust technology?

"What we've demonstrated here is a surface that can clean itself," said Chih-Hao Chang in a press release, an associate professor at the Cockrell School of Engineering's Walker Department of Mechanical Engineering and a lead author of the study.

"Particulates aren't able to stick to the surface, so they come off using just the force of gravity," he added.

While anti-dust technology has been around for a while, it hasn't really taken off outside of the lab due to scale issues. The fabrication techniques utilized in this latest study, known as nanocoining and nanoimprinting, print patterns on items more modernly than how mass-produced newspapers and images were made in the 1800s.

According to the researchers, the discovery essentially involves things the human eye cannot see. In a partnership with North Carolina-based company Smart Material Solutions Inc., the team modified the geometry of flat surfaces to produce a densely packed nanoscale network of pyramidal structures.

A nanoscale look at how dust aggregates on this spiky surface. The University of Texas at Austin/Smart Material Solutions

Dust particles find it challenging to adhere to the material due to its sharp, angular structures. Instead, they attach to one another and roll off the surface due to gravity.

In tests, the scientists covered their engineered surfaces in lunar dust and then turned each surface on its side. Only 2 percent of the surface remained dusty, as opposed to 35 percent of a similarly smooth surface.