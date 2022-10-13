VR games could soon tap into your sense of smell too

Computer games have always been about moving images on the screen. From the days of Doom, or even Pac-man before it, we have only relied on the sense of sight to get involved in the game. Over the years, sounds became an integral part of the gaming experience, but now the research team led by Jonas Olofsson, a professor of psychology at Stockholm University, wants the sense of smell also to be engaged.

How does the technology work?

To engage the nose, the researchers built an odor machine consisting of four valves, each connected to a channel. Right in the center of the device is a fan that sucks air into a tube. The entire setup can be controlled using a computer, where each channel can be opened to different degrees to create a blend of scents.

The makeup of the odor device SciLab

The researchers tested the device in a game where the players had to smell the wine in a VR wine cellar. The scent blends could mimic the aromas of a real wine glass, and with the increasing level of difficulty of the game, the complexity of scents also increased.

"In the same way that a normal computer game becomes more difficult the better the player becomes; the scent game can also challenge players who already have a sensitive nose," said Olofsson in the press release. "The scent machine can even be used to train wine tasters or perfumers."

3D printing compatible, Open-sourced

Like most new developments, the odor machine can be built using a 3D printer. In a commendable move, the researchers have put all the necessary blueprints, instructions, and code in the public domain. This also includes the code for the wine-tasting game.