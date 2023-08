Researchers have developed a tiny biochip composed of silicon blocks that hold the potential to conduct rapid genetic screening of thousands of molecules.

According to a Science report, this tool could possibly identify over 160,000 distinct molecules in a single square centimeter of space.

This innovative technology has implications in a wide range of medical areas, including cancer protein marker detection and clinical diagnostics of respiratory infections.

The development of this new tool

Most genetic test sensors depend on monitoring light absorption or emission from targeted molecules designed to bind to the target gene.

These methods employ polymerase chain reaction to generate numerous copies of the target before attempting to identify it, which increases the cost and duration of the testing.