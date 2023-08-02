New transatlantic partnership formed to build ISS successor

New transatlantic partnership formed to build ISS successorVoyager Space and Airbus Defence and Space join forces to build Starlab, the successor to the International Space StationJohn Loeffler| Aug 02, 2023 03:44 PM ESTCreated: Aug 02, 2023 03:44 PM ESTinnovationStarlab, the future successor to the ISSAirbus Defence and Space/Voyager Space Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.American aerospace firm Voyager Space and Europe’s Airbus Defence and Space have joined forces to establish a transatlantic venture to build the next-gen, privately operated space station Starlab as a successor to NASA’s International Space Station. This US-led collaboration between the two aerospace firms continues the long tradition of joint American and European efforts in the field of space exploration, according to an Airbus statement.“We are proud to charter the future of space stations with Airbus,” said Matthew Kuta, president of Voyager Space. “The International Space Station is widely regarded as the most successful platform for global cooperation in space history, and we are committed to building on this legacy as we move forward with Starlab. We are establishing this joint venture to reliably meet the known demand from global space agencies while opening new opportunities for commercial users.” See Also Voyager won a $160 million award from NASA in December 2021, through its subsidiary Nanoracks, under NASA's Commercial Low Earth Orbit Development Program. This agreement represents a foundational step in the creation of Starlab, the company said.A transatlantic partnershipStarlab will not only have a US entity but also a European joint venture subsidiary to cater directly to the European Space Agency (ESA) and its member state space agencies.“With a track record of innovation and technological firsts, Airbus prides itself on partnering with companies that are looking to change history,” said Jean-Marc Nasr, Head of Space Systems at Airbus. “This transatlantic venture with footprints on both sides of the ocean aligns the interests of both ourselves and Voyager and our respective space agencies. This pioneers continued European and American leadership in space that takes humanity forward. Together our teams are focused on creating an unmatched space destination both technologically and as a business operation.”The US and Europe have long collaborated on space projects, including the Hubble Space Telescope, which is operated by the European Space Agency, The new partnership continues this collaboration into the private space sector as well. Starlab destined to replace retiring ISSStarlab is the planned replacement for the aging ISS, and will be a continuously crewed, free-flying space station serving NASA as well as a wide customer base of space agencies and researchers worldwide. The primary objective of the program is to maintain a human presence and uphold American leadership in low-Earth orbit (LEO), according to the two companies.The development of Starlab reached a significant milestone with the completion of the Systems Requirements Review (SRR) in June 2023, which established the major space systems, technical readiness, and compliance with NASA's mission and safety requirements.Matthew Kuta expressed his enthusiasm for the future of commercial space destinations and the trust NASA has placed in them to build the ISS replacement. “Today marks a major step forward for the future of commercial space destinations,” Kuta said. “We are proud to have NASA’s trust to build the replacement for the ISS, a partnership that expands Starlab’s ecosystem to global space agencies, and a team that is mission driven and dedicated to reimagining the future.”However, the implementation of the joint venture is subject to regulatory approvals as per the relevant governing bodies, so we’ll have to see how the new space station develops in the months and years ahead. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Decoding the mysteries of Homo sapiens' survival: study reveals three million years of adaptationGoogle executive warns robots may soon replace humans for sexSpaceX tests Starship water deluge system for second time without permit7 compelling reasons to invest in a portable air conditionerHow insect-inspired microphones are revolutionizing our hearingMeet history's most famous short-sleepersAd Astra: The Future of Propulsion Technology (Part II)Einstein's secret 1950 letter on biblical story hits auctionDinosaurs shared cognitive traits with dogs — and humans7,000 year-old DNA proves European Neolithics had only one partner at a time Job Board