New transatlantic partnership formed to build ISS successor

American aerospace firm Voyager Space and Europe’s Airbus Defence and Space have joined forces to establish a transatlantic venture to build the next-gen, privately operated space station Starlab as a successor to NASA’s International Space Station.

This US-led collaboration between the two aerospace firms continues the long tradition of joint American and European efforts in the field of space exploration, according to an Airbus statement.

“We are proud to charter the future of space stations with Airbus,” said Matthew Kuta, president of Voyager Space. “The International Space Station is widely regarded as the most successful platform for global cooperation in space history, and we are committed to building on this legacy as we move forward with Starlab. We are establishing this joint venture to reliably meet the known demand from global space agencies while opening new opportunities for commercial users.”