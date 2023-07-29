New underwater robots mine the deep sea floor without environmental damage

New underwater robots may help to safely mine the ocean floor for the various metals, including copper, cobalt and nickel that are used to build electric vehicle batteries, solar panels, wind turbines and smartphones.

In a new report by CBS News published on Friday, Renee Grogan, the co-creator of Impossible Metals, a company studying sustainable underwater mining solutions, highlighted his company's robot prototype Eureka that could mine the deep blue seas without causing environmental damage.

Ecosystems intact

"We need to be able to ensure that the ecosystem on the seafloor remains intact," Grogan said.

CBS News reported that Eureka was lowered into the Canadian side of Lake Huron and that its retractable arm, driven by artificial intelligence, picked up rocks from the lake floor that mimic nodules of metals without disturbing their surrounding environment.