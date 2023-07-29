New underwater robots mine the deep sea floor without environmental damage

New underwater robots mine the deep sea floor without environmental damageThe AI-powered machines make deep sea mining safe for natural habitats.Loukia Papadopoulos| Jul 29, 2023 08:20 AM ESTCreated: Jul 29, 2023 08:20 AM ESTinnovationRepresentational image of an underwater robot.S_Bachstroem/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.New underwater robots may help to safely mine the ocean floor for the various metals, including copper, cobalt and nickel that are used to build electric vehicle batteries, solar panels, wind turbines and smartphones. In a new report by CBS News published on Friday, Renee Grogan, the co-creator of Impossible Metals, a company studying sustainable underwater mining solutions, highlighted his company's robot prototype Eureka that could mine the deep blue seas without causing environmental damage.Ecosystems intact"We need to be able to ensure that the ecosystem on the seafloor remains intact," Grogan said. CBS News reported that Eureka was lowered into the Canadian side of Lake Huron and that its retractable arm, driven by artificial intelligence, picked up rocks from the lake floor that mimic nodules of metals without disturbing their surrounding environment. See Also Related This underwater robot may soon replace divers in dangerous operations This is Pleobot, a krill-inspired robot for underwater exploration This novel underwater robot can explore extraterrestrial oceans "The claws themselves are driven by the AI and say 'Take it, leave it, take it,'" Grogan explained. The company now has ambitious plans to deploy a fleet of underwater vehicles, each costing about $5 million, which could travel four miles underwater and roam over the ocean floor without disturbing the sand, only collecting the valuable nodules that do not contain animal products. The process is designed to not be invasive to the natural fauna especially compared to typical deep sea mining that involves dredging the bottom of the ocean with giant robotic shovels. The company is now just waiting for the United Nations-established International Seabed Authority to grant mining permits in what's known as the Clarion-Clipperton Zone, an area of 2 million square miles of the Pacific Ocean stretching from Hawaii to Mexico.Rich with mineral depositsThe area is rich with mineral deposits but activists have warned that mining it could potentially destroy the habitats of more than 5,000 deep sea species. Douglas McCauley, an ocean scientist at University of California Santa Barbara, has warned against deep sea mining stating that it could stir up toxic plumes of sediment that could threaten fisheries that humans depend on. “We can't try to save the planet by breaking the planet in the process, right?" McCauley said. "Those several years of mining are going to cause centuries of damage." Asked about Impossible Metals’ non-invasive robots, McCauley said he did not believe the solution was possible. "To do it tactically, with that kind of precision, is going to be hard or perhaps even impossible," he said. But Grogan insists her company is about "halfway down the path" to a future where the robots are used to safely mine underwater, extracting precious metals while protecting natural habitats. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Mystery object washed up on Australian beach may have come from spaceHarvard scientist 'obsessed' with anti-aging creates a youth cocktail7,000 year-old DNA proves European Neolithics had only one partner at a timeWhy are insects so rarely found in marine habitats? Scientists may have the answerGoogle executive warns robots may soon replace humans for sexDark matter search advances with new experiment to spot axionsLow-light photovoltaic cell aims to replace disposable batteriesManganese ocean ‘potatos’ are highly radioactiveEinstein's secret 1950 letter on biblical story hits auctionHow insect-inspired microphones are revolutionizing our hearing Job Board