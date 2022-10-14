The future of space construction may have just been revolutionized by a new walking robot

Doubling up on its potential duties, a smaller-scale prototype of the same robot has also been created and shows promise for large construction applications on Earth, such as maintenance of wind turbines.

The team's findings were presented in the journal Frontiers in Robotics and AI.

In-Space construction

It's imminent. In-Space construction has been on the radar for a while. For instance, China and Russia are looking to build a Moon base, while space cement is now ready and could be used in construction projects on the Moon and Mars.

Building, maintaining, and servicing large construction projects could not be any harder or more needed than in space, with the potential exception of deep-ocean ones. Conditions are extreme, and human-made technology deteriorates quickly up there.

This is where robotics and autonomous systems come into play. They have already proved useful for servicing and maintenance missions and have helped the space community conduct ground-breaking research on various space missions.

“As the scale of space missions grows, there is a need for more extensive infrastructures in orbit. Assembly missions in space would hold one of the key responsibilities in meeting the increasing demand," explained the corresponding author of the recent study, Manu Nair, Ph.D. candidate at the University of Lincoln.

In their paper, Nair and his colleagues introduced an innovative, dexterous walking robotic system that can be used for in-orbit assembly missions.

As space missions keep improving and pushing new boundaries, so do their maintenance and construction projects. Space agencies and companies have created bigger and more complex projects, like the James Webb Space Telescope. The telescope has newer and larger apertures than any seen before, and this trend is only set to continue.