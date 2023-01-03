German startup unveils the lightest and most versatile AI-supported 'power suit'

Based in Augsburg, Germany, the firm will showcase three of its new products at CES 2023 - Apogee, Smart SafetyVest, and the German Bionic IO platform.

German Bionic was a pioneer in the field of wearable suits when it became the first firm to introduce connected exoskeletons for workplaces. The suit supports users in lifting movements and prevents poor posture. The award-winning Cray X exoskeleton, which is featured in the CES 2023 "Best of Innovation" (Wearable Technologies) category, will be available for demonstrations at the event from January 5-8.

How such technologies help

According to the US Institute of Medicine, the economic burden of workplace Material Safety Data Sheets (MSDs) is measured by absenteeism, compensation costs, lost wages and lost productivity which equals US$ 45 – 54 billion annually in the US alone.

"Our smart power suits and wearables protect people performing tough physical work daily in system-critical jobs against over-exertion and injury," said Armin G. Schmidt, CEO and co-founder of German Bionic.

"They provide mechanical support for lifting and carrying and use a smart assistance system to alert users, for example, of instances of incorrect lifting or when they should take a break. This leads to less time off work as a result of illness caused by excessive strain or accidents, which not only makes for happier employees but also more productive employees," he added.