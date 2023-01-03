German startup unveils the lightest and most versatile AI-supported 'power suit'
German Bionic will unveil new lightweight smart AI-powered wearable suits and products at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2023. The European robotics firm aims to further workplace safety in physically demanding jobs with its range of smart devices. "With our new wearables, we are empowering hard-working people with the tools they need to do their jobs more safely and sustainably," said a release.
Based in Augsburg, Germany, the firm will showcase three of its new products at CES 2023 - Apogee, Smart SafetyVest, and the German Bionic IO platform.
German Bionic was a pioneer in the field of wearable suits when it became the first firm to introduce connected exoskeletons for workplaces. The suit supports users in lifting movements and prevents poor posture. The award-winning Cray X exoskeleton, which is featured in the CES 2023 "Best of Innovation" (Wearable Technologies) category, will be available for demonstrations at the event from January 5-8.
How such technologies help
According to the US Institute of Medicine, the economic burden of workplace Material Safety Data Sheets (MSDs) is measured by absenteeism, compensation costs, lost wages and lost productivity which equals US$ 45 – 54 billion annually in the US alone.
"Our smart power suits and wearables protect people performing tough physical work daily in system-critical jobs against over-exertion and injury," said Armin G. Schmidt, CEO and co-founder of German Bionic.
"They provide mechanical support for lifting and carrying and use a smart assistance system to alert users, for example, of instances of incorrect lifting or when they should take a break. This leads to less time off work as a result of illness caused by excessive strain or accidents, which not only makes for happier employees but also more productive employees," he added.
New types of products on offer
The firm's Apogee offering, which is a lighter and more comfortable suit than its predecessors, is a dust and water-resistant offering and provides up to "66 lbs (30 kg) of support for the lower back per lifting movement and helps minimize fatigue thanks to active walking assistance." The team has managed to ensure that Apogee suits can easily be integrated into various workplaces, especially where "heavy lifting and carrying regularly takes place, such as in logistics, construction, and the care sector."
The Smart SafetyVest comes with advanced sensors and artificial intelligence to provide personalized ergonomic insights based on data acquired. The device also gives out assessments and recommended actions at the press of a button. "In addition to custom workplace insights, it can pinpoint ergonomic risks and improvement opportunities to reduce fatigue and injuries that can otherwise lead to high levels of illness and absenteeism – regardless of the type of work being performed."
Also on display will be its new cloud-based German Bionic IO platform, which is at the heart of both the new suits on offer from the firm, helping convert occupational health and safety information into quantifiable data. The collected data is continuously analyzed using machine learning and Artificial Intelligence to enhance safety effectiveness according to user actions. "With the Smart Safety Companion, an early warning system for ergonomics – which alerts, for example, of instances of poor posture, incorrect lifting, and excessive strain – the German Bionic IO platform provides comprehensive monitoring and reporting functions as well as individualized recommendations for action based on real, relevant data."
Will the future of humanity in space involve rotating habitats or planetary settlements?