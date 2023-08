A new nanosatellite dedicated to studying black holes and neutron stars from low Earth orbit is expected to launch this year.

This satellite, dubbed NinjaSat X-ray, would spend two years in low-Earth orbit (LEO) studying bright X-ray sources in the Milky Way Galaxy.

The satellite results from a collaboration between Japan's RIKEN research institution, Mitsui Bussan Aerospace, and mission integrator Kongsberg NanoAvionics (NanoAvionics).

NanoAvionics recently delivered their multi-purpose nanosatellite bus, integrated with the RIKEN research payloads. The Lithuania-based start-up has also provided satellite testing services for this mission.

As per the official release, the SpaceX Transporter 9 mission will launch the satellite this year.