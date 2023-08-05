New Yorkers welcome robotic garbage bins, treat them like humans

Several garbage bins in New York City have become robotic and citizens of the city are actually welcoming them, showing an unusual approach to machines that often cause humans to feel threatened.

This is according to a report by CBC’s As it Happens published on Thursday.

The new bots are the work of a few research students from Cornell University who operate them remotely with help from a camera that's fixed to each bin.

Excited to see them

"For the most part, people seem excited to see them," Wendy Ju, associate professor and PhD supervisor for this study at the Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute, told CBC’s As it Happens guest host Aarti Pole. "They understand right away that they're there to do a task."