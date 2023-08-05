New Yorkers welcome robotic garbage bins, treat them like humans

New Yorkers welcome robotic garbage bins, treat them like humansExperts agree that citizens have thus far mostly had a positive reaction to the robo bins.Loukia Papadopoulos| Aug 05, 2023 08:49 AM ESTCreated: Aug 05, 2023 08:49 AM ESTinnovationRepresentational image of garbage bins.Mercedes Rancaño Otero/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Several garbage bins in New York City have become robotic and citizens of the city are actually welcoming them, showing an unusual approach to machines that often cause humans to feel threatened.This is according to a report by CBC’s As it Happens published on Thursday.The new bots are the work of a few research students from Cornell University who operate them remotely with help from a camera that's fixed to each bin.Excited to see them"For the most part, people seem excited to see them," Wendy Ju, associate professor and PhD supervisor for this study at the Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute, told CBC’s As it Happens guest host Aarti Pole. "They understand right away that they're there to do a task." See Also Related Garbage Men are Being Replaced with Robots The TrashBot Automatically Separates Recyclables from Garbage New Automated Trash Can Drives Itself to the Curb on Trash Day The researchers reported that passers by even waved at the bins calling them to come closer in order to throw trash in them. This is a far cry from the suspicion and resentment encountered with many robots that are seen as replacing humans in a variety of tasks.Some even went so far as to refer to the motorized bins as "buddies” and praise them for their work."It's actually a big assumption to make, that the two robots would know anything about one another, and we thought that was very interesting," Ju said.Other experts agree that the robo bins could have a positive effect on all who come in contact with them.Experts agreeFiona Carroll, a program director with the Cardiff School of Technologies who was not involved in this study, told the CBC in an email that the "novelty factor" of seeing the motorized bins "could attract initial attention and interest from people, potentially leading to increased engagement in [litter reduction] efforts."Meanwhile, Moojan Ghafurian, co-director of the University of Waterloo's Social and Intelligent Robotics Lab, who was not involved in the study, told the CBC in an email that it is quite common for humans to anthropomorphize robots"Many people name their robot vacuums and interpret behaviors from their cleaning patterns. In this case, the robot approaching people and its specific movements can be one reason why we may assign human-like behaviors to it," Ghafurian explained.Ju however, reported that there were also some instances where passers by reacted violently to the bins, pushing the bots with their feet and "harassing" them.Ju referred to a social media video of one of the bins with the caption: "Mayor Eric Adams doing the most he can with the NYC sanitation budget” to explain these extreme reactions."It's entirely possible that some of that aggression or concern about the cameras on the robots might have to do with people's feelings about the New York City government," said Ju.Whatever the reason, it seems the robotic bins have come to stay and most are happy about it. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Organ-on-a-chip's potential to revolutionize biomedical researchIt turns out some people are genetically able to cope with less sleepDark matter search advances with new experiment to spot axions7,000 year-old DNA proves European Neolithics had only one partner at a timeMeet history's most famous short-sleepersScientists look with suspicion as another study claims room-temperature superconductor7 compelling reasons to invest in a portable air conditioner310-million-year-old fossil of ancient spider species found in GermanyA special new tape could make small, efficient nuclear fusion reactors possibleCould a gene switch off anxiety? Job Board