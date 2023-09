The United States Army is experimenting with arming a "robotic dog" with its next-generation rifle.

The robot, a Ghost Robotics-made Vision 60 Quadruped Unmanned Ground Vehicle (Q-UGV), is also fitted with a sophisticated suite of sensors for surveillance and other support roles for the Army, Janes reported.

Deadly robotic dog

The service is considering integrating the robot with the Sig Sauer XM7 Rifle, explains Janes. This is interesting but not the first attempt at this sort of thing. For example, the Army has previously tested using an M4A1 carbine on a Q-UGV. However, if they were to try the Sig Sauer XM7 rifle, it would be a new development in exploring the capabilities of unmanned robots that mimic dogs' abilities.