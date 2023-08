NextStar Energy has begun the hiring process for what will be one the biggest electric vehicle battery plants in the world located in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

This is according to a report by the Windsor Star published on Monday.

The facility will start with 130 employees.

A launch team

“They will be our launch team,” told the local news outlet NextStar CEO Danies Lee.

“The expectations are the engineers and technicians will be ready to train the next intake of employees,” he said. “They will play a critical role in the start of production.”

Lee also announced that the plant will increase production capacity to 49 gigawatt hours from the 45 GWh originally announced in March 2022 and will be responsible for the production of batteries for 500,000 vehicles per year.