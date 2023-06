The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) to make automatic braking mandatory for new light cars. The announcement was made on Wednesday, 31st May 2023, that will, once enforced, require the feature to be standard on all new light passenger vehicles. This pronouncement is supported by the prediction that such features should help save around 360 lives yearly while preventing about 24,000 accidents annually.

Light vehicles, in this regard, are defined as "a mobile machine that is primarily used to transport passengers and cargo (e.g., cars, vans, SUVs, pickup trucks), with a GVWR less than or equal to 10,000 pounds, (i.e., Class 1 through Class 2 Vehicles, as designated by the U.S. Department of Transportation)," according to Law Insider.