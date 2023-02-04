EV battery nickel product to be produced in the US for the first time

“And as we continue to decarbonize the grid and electrify transportation, it’s more important than ever that our refining processes are environmentally sound and labor practices are safe. Our MHP product ensures both,” she added.

The Inflation Reduction Act

Currently, the U.S. has the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) which offers a $7,500 tax credit to electric vehicles. However, to qualify, a proportion of the electric car’s battery minerals must be extracted or processed in either the U.S. or its free-trade partner countries.

Up to now, most MHP has been produced in Indonesia, which isn’t a U.S. free trade partner, making the source of the product IRA ineligible.

In addition, the MHP produced in Indonesia is not of the best quality. It features low concentrations of nickel and cobalt (30-40 percent nickel and only 1-10 percent cobalt).

Nth Cycle, on the other hand, claims it will produce an MHP product consisting of over 90 percent of nickel-cobalt hydroxide. The firm is also eco-friendly.

Reducing carbon emissions

It claims that its refining process will reduce emissions by more than 90 percent when compared to other more conventional mining processes. It will also aim to fulfil the domestic sourcing and recycled content compliance requirements of the IRA.