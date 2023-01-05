This dual-modification approach can make Li-ion batteries better and cheaper

The researchers suggest that such batteries will have better electrochemical performance and they will cost lesser than the currently used Li-ion batteries. However, nickel-coated cathodes are highly unstable and lead to a significant decrease in battery capacity in the long run.

“At this point in time, the use of lithium-ion batteries is mainly constrained by the limited specific capacity of their cathode material. Nickel-rich layered cathodes always suffer from rapid capacity fading because of the structural and interfacial instability that occurs with the long-term operation,” the researchers note.

The newly proposed strategy can fix this problem.

Making nickel-rich cathodes more stable

The current study is not the first attempt to make nickel-rich cathodes work. Since high-performance Li-ion batteries are in great demand due to the fast-growing electric vehicle market, scientists have been trying to overcome the stability issues for some time. However, most such efforts have been focused on either surface coating or element doping.

The study authors believe that such unidirectional methods are not enough to overcome the “structural and interfacial instability” of nickel-rich cathodes. Moreover, these solutions often decrease the battery capacity instead of solving the problem. For instance, single-element doping mostly fails to stop the reaction between the cathode and electrolyte.