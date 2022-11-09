A startup turns e-waste into solar lanterns to solve Nigeria’s frequent power outage problem
- Frequent power cuts are a huge problem in Nigeria.
- The African country generated worth U.S. $150 million of e-waste in 2019.
- Qualoop’s solar lanterns turn e-waste into energy-efficient opportunities.
"I would go to my uncle's village, head straight to his room and destroy all the wooden toys, and then resemble them."
That is what Dozie Igweilo, 35, recalls from his childhood which inspired him to manufacture solar lamps from the lumps of e-waste.
Igweilo, now a successful entrepreneur in Nigeria, is passionate about consumer electronics, circular economies, renewable energy, and sustainability with an eye toward Africa.
