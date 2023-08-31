Nissan turns old EV batteries into portable power sources

Japanese carmaker Nissan is turning its old batteries from Leaf electric vehicles into portable power sources that will most notably serve as a source of emergency power in dangerous disaster emergencies.

This is according to an article by ABC News published on Thursday

The news outlet reported that the company has sold more than 650,000 Leaf EVs with batteries that remain operational long after the cars cease to function. Now, it's looking to do something about the left over batteries that remain unused after the EVs break down.

Only two modules required

As such, the firm has joined forces with electronics maker JVCKenwood Corp. and manufacturer and seller of lithium-ion battery systems for hybrid vehicles 4R Energy Corp. to transform batteries that still have juice in them into power sources that are currently selling for 170,500 yen ($1,170) in Japan.