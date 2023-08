Researchers from the University of Bayreuth, Germany, with partners from China, have made a significant breakthrough in battery technology. Using an innovative nitrate-based additive, they have successfully developed a new solid-state lithium-metal battery that is both stable and potentially long-lasting. This, the research team stresses, underscores the importance of molecular design in creating effective additives for quasi-solid-state electrolytes.

Safe and stable

Professor Doctor Francesco Ciucci, Chair of Electrode Design for Electrochemical Energy Systems at the University of Bayreuth, collaborated with research partners from China to resolve incompatibility issues between lithium nitrate and 1,3-dioxolane (DOL) in quasi-solid battery electrolytes by integrating a novel nitrate-based additive. This is a significant development as, in the past, such incompatibility issues made such batteries very difficult to create or scale to production.